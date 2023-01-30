Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Christian Edwards won one cap for Wales' senior side as a substitute against Switzerland in 1996

Former Wales international Christian Edwards has returned as manager of Cymru Premier side Cardiff Met.

Edwards, who played for Swansea City, Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers, stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 season after 13 years in charge.

He takes over from Ryan Jenkins, who has relinquished the role due to work commitments.

Jenkins will however remain with the club as Edwards' assistant manager.

Edwards guided Cardiff Met to three promotions, a Nathaniel MG Cup triumph in 2019 and European qualification.