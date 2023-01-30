Josh March: Stevenage sign Forest Green Rovers forward on permanent basis
Stevenage have signed forward Josh March from Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old scored six goals in 33 appearances for Forest Green this season after helping them win promotion from League Two last term.
Stevenage boss Steve Evans said it had taken a "six-month chase" to sign March.
"He is everything we were looking for," Evans said. "He is quick, has a great work ethic and is a goalscorer."
