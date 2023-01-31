Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Midfielder Duncan Watmore (left) was Boro's leading scorer in 2020-21

Millwall have signed midfielder Duncan Watmore from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals in 23 appearances this season and was Boro's leading goalscorer in 2020-21.

He started his career at Manchester United's academy before joining non-league Altrincham FC aged 16.

Watmore joined Sunderland in 2013, with 87 appearances and eight goals in all competitions during a spell disrupted by several injuries.

Promotion-chasing Millwall are eighth in the Championship table and have won three of their past five games.

They host Sunderland on Saturday.