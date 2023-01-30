Last updated on .From the section European Football

Valencia won just seven of Gennaro Gattuso's 22 games in charge in all competitions

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso has left the La Liga club after just seven months in charge at the Mestalla.

Former AC Milan and Napoli boss Gattuso, 45, signed a two-year deal when he was unveiled last summer.

But Valencia have lost eight of his 18 league matches in charge and sit 14th, just a point above the bottom three, after Sunday's loss at Real Valladolid.

Valencia said former Italy midfielder Gattuso's departure had been "decided by mutual agreement".

His exit leaves Los Ches searching for a fifth manager in less than three years.

Valencia stalwart Voro Gonzalez will take charge of the team in the meantime in his eighth stint as caretaker manager of the club.