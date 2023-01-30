Close menu

Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Weston McKennie
McKennie has scored nine goals in 71 league appearances for Juventus

Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer.

McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.

The USA international is the club's third signing in the January transfer window following the arrivals of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter.

McKennie had attracted interest from other English top-flight teams, but opted for Leeds where compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already play, and could make his debut in Sunday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

He has 41 senior international caps for the United States and started in all four 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar as the national team reached the last 16.

McKennie joined Juventus on loan from German side Schalke in 2020, before his move was made permanent a year later and has made a total of 71 league appearances for the Italian side.

  • Comment posted by Talorcan, today at 21:27

    HE was going to be suspended in Italy for violating FFP rules and not disclosing hidden agreements and payments.
    Juve - cheat steal lie fix matches - THIS IS THE WAY

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, today at 21:26

    All these Premier League clubs are signing midfielders yet Klopp claims he cant sign a midfielder as none are available.

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 21:25

    Too many Americans. Lack quality. All huff & puff. Fail to see what's different under Marsch. Jesse may paint a picture but it's not pretty

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 21:24

    Top 10 this season then.

  • Comment posted by H tv, today at 21:24

    Only time will tell if it's a good signing or not, but looks to have decent potential and the loan deal gives time to assess. Positive signing imo.

  • Comment posted by aye, today at 21:21

    Solid signing. Building a very solid squad. Think they just need a run of wins for confidence. Mid table finish this year with the aim of top 8 next year.
    Summer should be spent sorting the defence out, a new right and left back and possibly another CB

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 21:25

      hammertime replied:
      Deluded

  • Comment posted by no one, today at 21:15

    its a pity bielsa cant come back - what he did with a small squad of average championship players was amazing - imagine what he could do with this stronger (except defence) and larger squad - bielsa could turn this lot into top 6 imo

    • Reply posted by aye, today at 21:22

      aye replied:
      Bielsa doesn’t like a big squad. Never has, keeps squad small and been his downfall at most of clubs he’s been at as players get burnt out.

  • Comment posted by Foxwell69, today at 21:13

    American players are rubbish.

    • Reply posted by no one, today at 21:17

      no one replied:
      aaronson is tim henman - too small - gets knocked off the ball too easy and produces very little - a pity as he does work darn hard and give his best which is admirable but no pm standard currently - needs to beef up imo

  • Comment posted by Paz, today at 21:10

    Hopefully Brian McBride will be next!

  • Comment posted by no one, today at 21:09

    quite a good signing - but the real problem remains - leeds awful defenders - calamity cooper, ayling, terrible lb firpo, struick average premier league cb slightly below avg lb, wober supposed to be lb but played everywhere but lb, llorente left the club koch just about average cb / back up rb - this is why leeds keep leaking so many goals - ignored their weakest area just crazy!

    • Reply posted by no one, today at 21:12

      no one replied:
      oh and super slow kristenson rb

  • Comment posted by OnmeEd, today at 21:07

    Looking forward to Leeds Red White and Blue kit next season..

    • Reply posted by no one, today at 21:11

      no one replied:
      haha yeah just need some quarterbacks now

  • Comment posted by nonowtabartfooty, today at 21:06

    After watching the USA at the World Cup due to our links, this guy McKennie was, for me, the stand out player for the yanks. Bit of luck and a following wind, he can make a difference and help us gain some much needed points.

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 21:07

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      Daft haircut, mind

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 20:58

    We have a pretty strong squad now, surely even Marsch can’t get this lot relegated - he does have a selection headache though particularly upfront - gnonto, sinisterra, Harrison, Summerville, Aaronson, Rodrigo, bamford and McKennie can play a forward role.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 20:54

    USA are a goal scoring center forward and a good manager (Behalter is terrible) away from a very very good team. Leeds have three of them on their books now. Clever move.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 21:18

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      very very good? LMAO. Ner they ain't

  • Comment posted by Bennster, today at 20:52

    Brilliant Business today. Llorente gets a move potentially for more money than we paid. Monteiro comes in as another with great potential and then this.
    Adams and McKennie together could transform our frailties, protect the back line and provide a platform for the great young attacking players we've accrued. Well done to Orta and co.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 20:51

    Very good Juventus player coming to Leeds, he will fit right in there, well done Leeds.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 21:16

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Who said he's very good?

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 20:50

    Jesse Marsch - Pulling the American squad together at Leeds for a reunion.

    • Reply posted by yaschmidt, today at 21:25

      yaschmidt replied:
      If everyone gets their way, Marsch can get Leeds to the point that they’ll be competing for at least Thursday night football, in a year or two, then bow-out for a more experienced manager while he takes the USMNT position.

  • Comment posted by GrannyV, today at 20:49

    He looked impressive at the World Cup. Fingers crossed he does a good job at Leeds.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 21:17

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      gapco looked better. now he looks arse nal

  • Comment posted by Slenderman, today at 20:47

    Hulk Hogan to sign next

    • Reply posted by HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston, today at 20:54

      HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston replied:
      Yeah but watcha gonna do

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 20:47

    A very good January for Leeds fans. Good signings ,kept Harrison , did not sign Perez and shipped Llorente off and will get money for him! Now all we need is JM to stay away from tv cameras and be quiet. Get on with the job with a stronger squad and enough of this relegation nonsense!!

    • Reply posted by TomTom, today at 20:54

      TomTom replied:
      Wouldn’t speak so soon on Harrison - wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him leave tomorrow.

