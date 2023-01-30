Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Crusaders were furious that Shay McCartan's opener was allowed to stand as they felt the Glentoran man touched the ball in with his hand

Shay McCartan netted a second-half double - the first of which was controversial - as Glentoran defeated Crusaders 2-0 at the Oval.

McCartan's first looked to have struck his hand before crossing the line as he jumped to head the ball home at the back post.

Crusaders protested the decision to award the goal but the opener stood.

There was no question about McCartan's second as his long range free-kick secured the win for the Glens.

The first half was largely uneventful with Crusaders coming closest to scoring. Jude Winchester did really well down the left hand side before whipping an inviting cross which ended up striking the far upright.

Declan Caddell might have got a slight touch on it with his head and had Aaron McCarey scrambling for a split second in the Glentoran goal.

It took just two minutes for the Glens to take the lead after the restart. McCartan looked to have headed home from close range but it appeared the ball struck his hand before crossing the line. The goal stood despite the appeals of the Crusaders players to referee Tony Clarke.

There was certainly no question mark over McCartan's second as he found the back of the net on 53 minutes with a 25-yard free-kick.

Jonathan Tuffey, booked for his earlier protests, did his best to keep it out but was unable to get a strong enough hand on it to deny the Glentoran midfielder.

That was enough for the Glens, who make it three wins on the bounce under Rodney McAree without conceding a goal.