Close menu

Enzo Fernandez transfer news: Chelsea complete British record £107m fee for Benfica midfielder

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments2208

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez (left) joined Benfica from Argentinian side River Plate last year

Chelsea have signed Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British record 121m euro (£107m) transfer fee.

The deal eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez, who only joined Benfica for a reported £10m in August, was named young player of the tournament during Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The 22-year-old's arrival takes Chelsea's January spending to £289m, according to transfer website Transfermarkt.

He has signed an eight-and-a-half year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The deal follows an outlay of £270m in the summer - a record for a British club in the summer window - taking their total spend under new American owner Todd Boehly to more than £550m on 17 new players.

It is the joint-sixth most expensive signing of all-time, equalling the 120m euros Barcelona paid for France forward Antoine Griezmann in 2019.

Graphic showing the most expensive signings in British football

Fernandez, signed by Benfica from Argentine side River Plate, has scored four goals in 29 appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

Benfica confirmed on Tuesday night that River Plate will earn 25% of the transfer fee, around 30m euros.

He scored once during the World Cup, netting Argentina's second goal in their 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico.

Crucial to Argentina's World Cup win' - analysis

"The spending now from Chelsea is a staggering, eye watering amount of money," said BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter Ian Dennis.

"What an excellent bit of business from Benfica, who held their nerve because Chelsea have pursued him throughout the whole window. Bit of brinkmanship and they've got their rewards."

European football expert Guillem Balague added: "He didn't start the World Cup but he was absolutely crucial to Argentina winning it. It is down to his reading of the game.

"You look at what he did during the World Cup and you think 'really? Is that 121m euros?' but the answer is no - you didn't see the full picture. He is much more than that.

"He can play in any place in the midfield. He can be a holding midfielder, on the right, on the left, the stats show he increases the quality on the move, he gives the last pass and the one before last - and he's been scoring as well.

"It's not easy to find that kind of player that when the game goes into a really high intensity he still displays good football."

Earlier in January, Benfica accused Chelsea of trying to unsettle the midfielder, with the Portuguese side's manager Roger Schmidt declaring their pursuit "closed".

Chelsea have signed Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto on permanent deals in January.

They have also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

However, under Uefa rules, Chelsea will only be allowed to register three of their January signings to their Champions League squad, regardless of age, with the club set to face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 first leg on 15 February.

The Blues are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the competition's Champions League places after 20 matches.

The club was bought for £4.25bn by a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly last May, after previous owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea signings could be difficult for Graham Potter

World's top transfer fees

Neymar [Barcelona - Paris St-Germain] £200m in 2017

Kylian Mbappe [Monaco - Paris St-Germain] £166m in 2017

Philippe Coutinho [Liverpool - Barcelona] £142m in 2018

Ousmane Dembele [Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona] total fee of £135m in 2017

Joao Felix [Benfica - Atletico Madrid] £113m in 2019

Antoine Griezmann [Atletico Madrid to Barcelona] £107m in 2019

Enzo Fernandez [Benfica to Chelsea] £107m in 2023

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

2208 comments

  • Comment posted by Da, at 22:52 31 Jan

    Yeah good player, but it makes me sad that money is just being thrown around like this.

    My concern for Chelsea is that they are not building a team, just a random collection of good players, most of whom will have to be on the bench as you can only start 11…

    Ah well, I’ll just keep supporting Hull City and enjoy the rest of the season and not worry.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:02 31 Jan

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Trust the process

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, at 22:56 31 Jan

    It seems Chelsea have borrowed Barcelona’s magical abacus

    • Reply posted by for11, at 23:03 31 Jan

      for11 replied:
      You mean city’s ??

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 22:53 31 Jan

    Where is the toothless FPP when you need it?

    • Reply posted by Mark , at 23:03 31 Jan

      Mark replied:
      Looking the other way.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, at 22:52 31 Jan

    Please tell me Chelsea’s transfer dealings are going to be investigated. They have spent well over half a billion quid in one season.

    • Reply posted by Forensics, at 22:57 31 Jan

      Forensics replied:
      Nope Chelsea have done nothing wrong and haven’t trangressed. Read up on the FFP rules its Fifa / Eufa’s fault they have allowed this to happen through a contract wage payments and turnover loophole and until they reach the limit they can buy more players still but can now only sign them on 5 year contracts

  • Comment posted by Vedrex86, at 22:51 31 Jan

    Seemed like a good player in the world cup but this fee seems way too high.
    Got a feeling Chelsea could regret some of these high fee's in the next few years.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, at 22:57 31 Jan

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      So who blinked first and gave in, Chelsea or Benfica?

  • Comment posted by Euphemian, at 22:53 31 Jan

    I fear this reckless scattergun spending may lead to the demise of Chelsea as a major European force. Spending ridiculous money on young mercenaries. Enzo was kissing and patting the Benfica badge last week in an act of defiance of not wanting to leave. Mudryk was practically begging to play for Arsenal and is now playing for their arch rivals... utter madness

    • Reply posted by pab, at 23:01 31 Jan

      pab replied:
      Can you imagine the atmosphere in that changing room

  • Comment posted by Pond, at 23:09 31 Jan

    I'm a Chelsea fan but I feel uncomfortable and embarrassed by recent spending.

    • Reply posted by big G, at 23:23 31 Jan

      big G replied:
      Why? Is it your money we are spending?

  • Comment posted by Newtonian, at 23:03 31 Jan

    Rumour is that Chelsea put a bid in for Jorginho when they heard Arsenal were after him

    • Reply posted by dhaylett, at 23:10 31 Jan

      dhaylett replied:
      Haha nice one, but actually Arsenal will see their play slow down to walking pace with JORGHINHO on the pitch. Selling him is our best decision of the window.

  • Comment posted by Daniel, at 22:55 31 Jan

    And everyone thought it was Newcastle who were going to ruin football...

    • Reply posted by for11, at 22:59 31 Jan

      for11 replied:
      Give them time they’ll get there

  • Comment posted by blah blah, at 22:50 31 Jan

    I guess a big push to avoid relegation

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:59 31 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Buying their stay in the PL.

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, at 22:55 31 Jan

    Makes a joke of the average people reading this. Recession, rising prices are meaningless to the billionaires owning and running football clubs

    • Reply posted by legoflow, at 23:06 31 Jan

      legoflow replied:
      Football keeps me warm amongst the fall of the empire

  • Comment posted by BigC, at 22:54 31 Jan

    Benfica are wetting themselves with laughter. Either that or Todd Boehly is unbelievably naive to splash that much cash. For Pete's sake, he's making City's owners look like paupers.

    • Reply posted by pab, at 23:00 31 Jan

      pab replied:
      I think it's probably both

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, at 22:52 31 Jan

    Chelsea have gone mad!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 22:56 31 Jan

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They have always been a mad club

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, at 22:56 31 Jan

    Imagine if the guy turns out to be not much better than bobbins.

    Fair play Benfica - only payed 9M for him not very long ago.

    • Reply posted by Moimoi, at 23:02 31 Jan

      Moimoi replied:
      Benfica just Mugged Chelsea really. Bought him last August for 9 mill now making 100 mill profit in just 5 months what a wonderful piece of business for Benfica they will love to have Chelsea as customer always.

  • Comment posted by Richard, at 22:56 31 Jan

    Obscene and scandalous

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, at 22:52 31 Jan

    Meanwhile, back on planet Earth….,,..

    • Reply posted by 4PetesSake, at 23:33 31 Jan

      4PetesSake replied:
      Enjoy has only scored 4 times in 29 games for his club then had a decent World Cup and his prive tag leaps from £10m to £105m in just 5 months. Benfica will be laughing all the way to the bank. Chelsea are the new Leeds, with their financial mismanagement.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, at 22:55 31 Jan

    Chelsea's signings in this window:-

    Mykhailo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m

    Benoit Badiashile - Monaco, £35m

    David Datro Fofana - Molde, undisclosed

    Andrey Santos - Vasco da Gama, undisclosed

    Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid, loan

    Noni Madueke - PSV, £29m

    Malo Gusto - Lyon, £26.3m

    Enzo Fernandez - Benfica, £105.6m

    Chelsea can only register 3 of those to play in the Champions League

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, at 22:58 31 Jan

      ikleNige replied:
      I rate two of them the rest have promise but that’s it

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, at 22:51 31 Jan

    Have Financial Fair Play rules suddenly been disbanded?

    • Reply posted by tohrasup, at 22:53 31 Jan

      tohrasup replied:
      They are doing this before fifa rules change, joke

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, at 22:53 31 Jan

    Imagine what good that amount of money could do elsewhere.

    • Reply posted by AJ, at 23:07 31 Jan

      AJ replied:
      Could save a few Countries..

      Potter to get the Sack in February..

      Chelsea are Bonkers

      Throwing the Kitchen Sink & trying to get into the Champions League.

      More chance relegation.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, at 22:52 31 Jan

    Hasn't shown he's worth half that yet

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:03 31 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea is the perfect place to prove that. Most who come to Chelsea for the big money, usually flop, so chances are he may never be worth more than half this fee.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport