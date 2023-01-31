Close menu

Manchester City transfer news: Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo has scored five Premier League goals for Manchester City

Bayern Munich have completed a deadline-day loan deal for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

The 28-year-old joins until the end of the season with the option to join permanently in the summer for 70m euro (£61.5m).

"My decision had to do with the playing time that had been little in recent weeks," Cancelo told a news conference.

The Portugal international joined City from Juventus in 2019 and has made 98 Premier League appearances.

"There was speculation that my relationship with Pep [Guardiola] was not the best but the fact is I wanted to play more," Cancelo added.

He signed a new five-year deal with the reigning Premier League champions in February 2022, extending his contract at Etihad Stadium until 2027 and said this move was not a "final departure" from Manchester.

"I wanted to start this new adventure as soon as possible," he said. "I enjoyed my time at City and I am still under contract with the club so I don't see it as a final departure.

"I will now focus only on my five months and see what happens then."

Under City boss Pep Guardiola, he has won two league titles and the EFL Cup and had previously been viewed as one of City's key players because of his ability to drift inside and act as a playmaker when City had the ball. 

His performances saw him named in the PFA Premier League team of the year for the last two seasons.

However, he joins the German champions having only started three games since the World Cup, his reduced playing time coinciding with the emergence of teenager Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake's improved form.

Cancelo's last two appearances were in the defeats by Southampton and Manchester United.

"Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world," the player added. "I know this team lives for title and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team.

"I'm also driven by the hunger for success. I'll give my best for Bayern."

Hasan Salihamidzic, FC Bayern board member for sport, said: "Joao is a player we've been thinking about for a while now because we very much appreciate his qualities.

"He's the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism, and his mentality and experience fit very well in our team. I'm convinced Joao will help us in the coming weeks and months where we want to win titles."

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga, one point clear of Union Berlin.

Analysis - Tactical tweaks reduced Cancelo's influence

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player and Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time.

The brutal truth is that, in a season where City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent seasons, Cancelo is one of those who have not reached the required levels.

Erling Haaland's arrival has triggered some tactical tweaks and Cancelo is no longer the force he was.

There are question marks over the fitness of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, so this move is not without risk.

But Guardiola has led City to four titles in five seasons, and in sanctioning this move has shown he is brave enough to make decisions he believes will give the club the best chance of continued success.

Comments

Join the conversation

185 comments

  • Comment posted by ludd3rs, today at 12:03

    Pep is going to be absolutely gutted when he reads how many people on a BBC Sport article disagree with his decision. Hope he's okay

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:37

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Pep's going to be absolutely over the moon when he reads City fans avidly defending his curious transfer dealings.

  • Comment posted by Dale Brooks, today at 11:32

    If you don’t want to be at City then ship em out. Not good for the dressing room.

    • Reply posted by JayM, today at 11:39

      JayM replied:
      Does that include Pep?

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 11:40

    He’s been poor this season and Portugal dropped him in the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They played Dalot at right back. That was the sign Cancelo is not as good as we think he is

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 11:39

    Must have said something that Pep really didn't like. Especially with injuries to other defensive players.

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 11:53

      dan replied:
      Or Pep said something he didn't like... With Bernardo Silva rumoured to be leaving too perhaps that "they don't have the desire" post Spurs match interview rubbed a few of them up the wrong way.

      Not saying I disagree with Pep's analysis of the situation, but to hang the team out to dry in the press like that after what was an impressive comeback was quite strange

  • Comment posted by mudtree, today at 11:35

    Will no one think of my FPL team?

    • Reply posted by Dale Brooks, today at 11:36

      Dale Brooks replied:
      😂😂

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 11:35

    Cancelo culture!

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 11:39

    City want players who want to play for the club. If you don't then go play somewhere else.

    • Reply posted by Goody, today at 12:22

      Goody replied:
      Surely that will be the case at every other club and not just unique to Man City? No point having players that don't want to play for them

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 11:36

    That is a fantastic signing for Bayern!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I agree. They will be stronger for them to win the Bundesliga now

  • Comment posted by pjmarston93, today at 11:34

    Very talented player, but must have been an awful personality in the dressing room for Pep to want him with such little time to replace him in the transfer window.

    • Reply posted by Alanb, today at 11:59

      Alanb replied:
      Didn't he get injured when his house got broken into in the autumn that has got to be unsettling and part of this move

  • Comment posted by ted77, today at 11:58

    City v Chelsea 8th Jan I sat near the dugout and watched Cancelo. He was sat on his own laying back feet in the air on back of seat in front. Looked disinterested even then. Probably right thing to move him on.

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 12:06

    So Mendy.....well you know.....then sells Zinchenko, now Cancelo. Doesn't play the new lad either, instead plays a cb there (Ake who IS doing well but not ideal).
    Can't fault his record but it makes no sense.

    • Reply posted by LordBanksOfKippaxshire, today at 12:29

      LordBanksOfKippaxshire replied:
      yes we all know about Mendy... falsely accused of a load of crimes so far and awaiting a court date to find that the rest of the charges against him are as a result of false accusations as well.

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 12:07

    Not a Man City fan but could potentially be great business. The young lad (Rico Lewis?) looks a great prospect and potential 70m Euros incoming in the Summer for a 28 year old fullback would be a very good fee

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 12:11

      djw replied:
      No guarantee of a summer sale though …

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:04

    It's a toss up who's trying to sabotage their title chances the most. Pep selling Cancelo or Arteta buying Jorginho😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Gladioli, today at 12:04

    Decisive management.
    It's for the greater good. He wasn't even happy with Portugal in the WC.
    Did well for City, wish him all the best.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 12:11

    If Cancelo likes sausages, going to Germany is probably the best place to be for him to be. 🌭

  • Comment posted by Glyn Owen, today at 11:36

    he has been out of form for the last 10 months but seems to get away with it. defensively weak, since the world cup has been rotten on the pitch with an attitude off it. Has taken on his manager and lost, no way back for him

  • Comment posted by S45, today at 12:13

    Strange decision but Pep is changing the style of play. Haaland the focal point and inverted full backs not feeding. Zinnchenko gone, Cancello gone. Maybe less of a dominating team but wait and see. 🤞

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:42

      Sport Report replied:
      Good plan by Bayern - try before you buy

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 12:05

    Guardiola has won things at the massive clubs with massive funds and has some admirable qualities but he really makes some odd calls.
    This is up there as is benching in form players and fragmenting their time until they lose form. Foden seemed to be fragmented.

  • Comment posted by ty, today at 12:35

    Liverpool are rubbish. Tight fisted owners

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 12:36

      bob shankly replied:
      We bought Andy Carroll - twice

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 12:25

    What a steal! Absolute quality player and Pep needed to put his dummy back in as he won't be back!

