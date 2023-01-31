Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls finished fourth in Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Jersey Bulls have withdrawn from the Combined Counties Premier League Cup for financial reasons.

The islanders were due to travel to Holyport on Tuesday 7 February in the last 16, but with cancellations and subsequent rearranged fixtures in the UK the club cannot afford to travel.

Jersey Bulls pay for the travel costs both for their away games in England and also visiting sides to the island.

"We need to be pragmatic with our finances," said Bulls' Ian Horswell.

"We set a travel budget at the start of the season and it is going to be exceeded.

"This is a difficult decision, and we truly hope that this is the last of them," added the club's chief executive.

"On a sporting front, we had a terrific opportunity to do well in this cup competition as the favourites from our league have been knocked out already.

"However, we do hope it will help the league with fixture scheduling as there isn't the space in the calendar for us to have another four fixtures".