Han-Noah Massengo last played a game in October and has never scored a goal in his time at Bristol City

Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo has joined French top-flight side Auxerre on loan.

The 21-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season having played 12 times for the Robins this season.

The former France youth international moved to Ashton Gate from Monaco in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to play 110 times for the Championship club.

The four-year deal he signed when he moved to the club is due to expire this summer, when he will be a free agent.