Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro arrives for medical before move from Sporting Lisbon

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments128

Pedro Porro
Porro has scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 25 games this season

Sporting Lisbon full-back Pedro Porro is in London for a medical before a 45m euro (£39.5m) move to Tottenham.

Porro, who can also play as a wing-back, has three goals and 11 assists in 25 games for Sporting this season.

The 23-year-old Spain international, who has been linked with Spurs throughout the transfer window, was previously at Manchester City, though he did not play for the first team.

Porro joined Sporting from City for £7m last summer after two years on loan.

Although it is being stressed the transfer is not concluded and the structure is complicated, it is anticipated the deal will be complete before the 23:00 GMT deadline.

He would become Spurs' second January signing after midfielder Arnaut Danjuma joined on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal have been regulars on the right side for Spurs boss Antonio Conte this season.

Spurs also have Djed Spence, who joined last summer for a deal rising to £20m, but he has only played six times this season and has been linked with a loan move.external-link

Comments

Join the conversation

128 comments

  • Comment posted by Billybones82, today at 08:50

    Newcastle signed Trippier and Pope for ~£25m combined. We have paid £25m for Royal after Barca mugged us off, £20m for Spence, and £40m+ for Porro... So £85m to still be unsure if right back is filled and neglected replacing calamity Lloris in goal. In shrewd businessman Levy we trust whilst Newcastle blow their riches?!? SMH

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 09:07

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Levy thinks he's a football person.Probably makes his family watch him do 3 keepy uppies in full kit and shin pads every day

  • Comment posted by BiggyBear, today at 08:30

    So the Premier League continues to fund the existence of the other European leagues. Porto pay £7m for Porro in the summer and then Spurs pay them £39.5m in January. Benfica pay £10m for Enzo Fernandez and then Chelsea pay £105.6m in January. Harry Enfield’s “I saw you coming” springs to mind.

    • Reply posted by kingkladze, today at 08:34

      kingkladze replied:
      Porro plays for Sporting Lisbon and they paid £12million. Probably wouldn't use Harry Enfield as your source of transfer dealings

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 08:30

    But Djed Spence. Never play him. Buy a replacement with no obvious advantage 4 months later. Genius.

    • Reply posted by KO, today at 09:06

      KO replied:
      If I were a club chairman, I'd never buy a player with unnecessary letters in his name. It signifies baggage that he has to carry around with him his whole life.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 08:49

    I'm sure he's a good player, but it's bonkers that £30m seems to be the absolute minimum for some of these transfers.

    Portuguese league teams, especially, must love the Premier League for taking all their cheap players at 10x the price they paid.

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 09:38

      andyw replied:
      Any club outside the PL see all PL clubs as a big pay day. Can't blame them really.

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 08:24

    Excited by Porro, Doherty and Emerson are not good enough imho.

    Linking up with Kulisevski could be a great combo on the right, plus he can cover further forward when needed.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 08:33

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Excited? He's joining spurs. At the main stadium entrance he swore on a bible to honour the tradition of not winning a trophy of forver hold his peace

  • Comment posted by Bob P, today at 08:18

    Spurs fan. Had to tell my barber this morning that he's lost my business. Spent all day yesterday tearing my hair out over this one.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 08:42

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Use the one Conte and klopp does. More hair than they had 20 years ago

  • Comment posted by delboy, today at 08:30

    The way this transfer has panned out shows what a Mickey Mouse club this is,and this is coming from a Spurs fan for more than 60 years.I am not saying going out buying like Chelsea anything that moves,but spending the whole month trying to get the price down reminds one of a flea market.No wonder Conte wants to leave with a chairman always wanting to buy a £10 note for a fiver.

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 08:49

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Levy ought to reward himself another "1m for this bit of business like he did for "getting the stadium built" and probably does for "finishing his Pork Chops"

  • Comment posted by TomCarter, today at 08:56

    Tottenham need new owners who are prepared to pour fortunes into the club and circumnavigate the financial fair play rules, like the other 'big' clubs do. Football is all about having the most money. Tottenham's track record of buying players in the £25-50 million bracket means they will always fall short when it comes to winning trophies.

    • Reply posted by Jermaine Pedant, today at 08:59

      Jermaine Pedant replied:
      Better to sign 1 brilliant player for £70m than 3 bit-part players for £25m

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 08:20

    Just need another 6 centre backs, three right backs and 2 left backs and spurs should be all set for their entertaining style of football. Still at least you don't have to watch saints!

    • Reply posted by John, today at 08:40

      John replied:
      You need a good defence to play expansive football, otherwise you get caught out

  • Comment posted by Jermaine Pedant, today at 08:55

    You know there is too much money in the Premier League when £20m-£30m is not even seen as a decent squad player. Spence must be wondering what he's done wrong. Would be good if players like him, or Royal, or Doherty, could be coached a little better and made into a better RWB, than splashing out £40m on someone who quite frankly may not be much better. Doherty was great at Wolves.

    • Reply posted by sickbeggar, today at 09:01

      sickbeggar replied:
      Heard Spence had a huge bust up at spurs after Conte caught him trying to beat his man in training

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 08:15

    Another full back? Conte needs the medical

    • Reply posted by gerald niblet, today at 08:18

      gerald niblet replied:
      Attack from the back

  • Comment posted by Torbaydos, today at 09:15

    Walker, Trippier, Aurier, Royal/Doherty. How this area of the pitch had weakened over the last 5 years.
    An instant improvement to the starting 11, that’s worth £40m in my eyes.

  • Comment posted by parj, today at 08:48

    We'll find away to mess this up

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 08:43

    The Portuguese league loves the Premiership....🤣🤣🤣
    They are literally laughing at England

  • Comment posted by PipPip, today at 08:27

    Nice little earner for City. 30% sell-on clause.

    • Reply posted by kingkladze, today at 08:36

      kingkladze replied:
      Media don't want to mention that though particularly the BBC

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 08:23

    The Premier league will soon be entirely filled with foreign players.... Plenty of good English , British and Irish players in the lower leagues... Any scouts watch the English football league anymore ?...

    • Reply posted by Denzil, today at 08:28

      Denzil replied:
      I doubt if any of the Premiership clubs have any scouts now.

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 09:17

    Only seen Porto in the Champions League. He was superb.

  • Comment posted by Kris Kringle, today at 09:14

    £7m last year, £40m this year.
    He has either made incredible progress or someone has just had their pants pulled down.
    We will know which it is soon enough.

    • Reply posted by sickbeggar, today at 09:20

      sickbeggar replied:
      Well he's playing for a start which he wasn't at ManCity. It's hard to tell but as a gamble it's not really that out of place with any other clubs transfers. 40m for a young Spanish international is about the going rate

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 08:45

    Liga Portugal Bwin must really love the big spending (desperate) English clubs. Can you not breed your own? With all that scouting and money on academies, something is really wrong. Okay he was in the MC academy but you get my point, why didn't Spurs spot him two years ago? All this cash spent on transfers and agents could be used to reduce costs for "real" fans, who can't afford football.

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 08:39

    Conte loves signing these full backs/wing backs doesn't he, I remember Zappacosta at Chelsea, not sure if anyone else does though

    • Reply posted by cuppatea, today at 08:46

      cuppatea replied:
      England do :)

