Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Sasa Lukic has made 35 appearances for Serbia

Fulham are expected to sign Serbia midfielder Sasa Lukic from Torino before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The fee for the 26-year-old is in the region of £8m.

However, there remains a question mark over whether Portugal defender Cedric Soares will join from Arsenal.

The 31-year-old was expected to sign a six-month deal with Fulham last week but, unless there is a compromise over his wages, the deal may not go through.