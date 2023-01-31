Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sory Kaba (left) has 20 caps for Guinea and has scored three international goals

Cardiff City are looking to bring in Guinea international Sory Kaba on loan from Danish club Midtjylland.

Kaba, 27, is a striker who has been on the Bluebirds' radar for some time.

Standing at 6'3", he would add the sort of physical forward presence the lowest scorers in the Championship do not possess.

However, Cardiff face a race to complete formalities before the January transfer window closes at 2300 GMT tonight.

Kaba began his career in Spain with Alcobendas and Elche before moving to Dijon in France.

He joined Danish Superliga side Midtjylland in 2019 helping them win the league title.

He scored ten goals on loan at Belgian outfit OH Leuven last term before returning to Denmark.

This season he has scored three goals for Midtjylland and has featured in their Europa League campaign.

Cardiff, who last week appointed Sabri Lamouchi to replace sacked manager Mark Hudson, are also hoping to add two more players before the January window closes.

