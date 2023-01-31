Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Marquinhos has made one Premier League substitute appearance for Arsenal

Norwich City have signed Arsenal's teenage winger Marquinhos on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Brazilian joined Arsenal in June 2022 on a "long-term deal" from Sao Paulo.

He has played six times for the table-topping Gunners, but only once in the Premier League as a late substitute in the early season win at Brentford.

Marquinhos scored and claimed an assist on his Europa League debut against Swiss side FC Zurich in September.

The former Brazil Under-17 international was a youth product at Sao Paulo, making his first-team debut in July 2021, for the first of 41 appearances, which brought four goals.