Johann Berg Gudmundsson: Burnley midfielder extends contract
Last updated on .From the section Burnley
Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson has extended his contract until the end of next season.
The 32-year-old, whose previous deal expired at the end of this campaign, joined the Clarets from Charlton in July 2016.
He has made 156 league appearances for the Turf Moor side.
"I love the club and it's great news for me and my family to extend my stay for another year," the Iceland international told the club website.