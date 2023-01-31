Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has scored twice in 24 appearances in all competitions for Burnley this season

Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson has extended his contract until the end of next season.

The 32-year-old, whose previous deal expired at the end of this campaign, joined the Clarets from Charlton in July 2016.

He has made 156 league appearances for the Turf Moor side.