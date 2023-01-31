Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty will join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation to buy.

The 31-year-old has made 16 appearances for Spurs this season.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has preferred Emerson Royal at right-back with the London club also close to signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

Doherty arrived at Spurs from Wolves in 2020 and has made 71 appearances in all competitions.

