Matt Doherty: Spurs defender to join Atletico Madrid on loan

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

comments18

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty will join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation to buy.

The 31-year-old has made 16 appearances for Spurs this season.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has preferred Emerson Royal at right-back with the London club also close to signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon.

Doherty arrived at Spurs from Wolves in 2020 and has made 71 appearances in all competitions.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Brownz, today at 11:12

    Some Spurs fans laughed at Arsenal when they signed Emerson Royal from Barca, and Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna. Who's laughing now?

    • Reply posted by Archie Pooch, today at 11:19

      Archie Pooch replied:
      Neither. Tomiyasu is no great shakes. Similar pretty useless players. Royal cannot play as a wing back but as a full back is pretty solid, especially against good opposition.

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 11:11

    He could be back next summer then a better player. Then Conte will work his magic making him worse

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 11:08

    Spurs will continue to struggle as they never have a settled squad. There are players coming in and leaving on a continual basis. Conte switches the defence around almost every game. Is Pedro Porro better than Matt Doherty? Time will tell. Give him 8-10 months and he will be gone as well.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 11:01

    Increased his chances of a winners medal 10 fold. Smart move from Doherty.

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 10:59

    Can they put royal in the deal, loan one get one free

  • Comment posted by lostmyjob, today at 10:59

    Emerson Royal is another of the reasons Barcelona went bankrupt, don't know what they saw in him at all and got a move to Spurs because he was at Barcelona.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 10:59

    Good move for the player.

  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 10:56

    Couldn’t they have picked a better player ? Lol

  • Comment posted by Ringburn, today at 10:56

    Shambolic transfer dealing

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 10:55

    Strange one for me. Would have preferred Doherty to stay and Emerson to go out.

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 10:55

    One of the strangest moves of the window?! Lets hope Simeone does a Trippier with him!

  • Comment posted by brad lopez, today at 10:54

    Great signing

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 10:54

    This non story gets a HYS and yet the funniest transfer deal gets nothing?Arsenal moderators me thinks

  • Comment posted by JustAnotherKnowAll, today at 10:53

    Good Luck Djed

  • Comment posted by Frankie Magners, today at 10:53

    Good move for him. Spence off to France as well to link up with Rodon at Rennes. Obviously no one wants Royal, he should have been the one to go.

