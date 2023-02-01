Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Nathaniel Chalobah played 28 times for Fulham after joining from Watford in 2021 and now moves to West Brom for an undisclosed fee

West Bromwich Albion have signed Fulham midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on an 18-month deal and brought in Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton on loan.

Former Chelsea trainee Chalobah, 28, made six appearances for Marco Silva's side this season.

Albrighton, 33, has scored 19 goals in 295 outings in eight and a half years with the Foxes, but has only started one Premier League game this season.

The former Aston Villa man joins on a deal until the end of the campaign.

The pair, Albion's only signings of the January window, are Carlos Corberan's first two captures as Baggies boss.

Corberan made strengthening his midfield a priority during the January transfer window - but an interest in Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien was put off by a £10m obligation-to-buy clause.

Albrighton featured in all 38 games when Leicester won the Premier League title in 2015-16 and also lifted the FA Cup with the Foxes in 2020-21.

After beginning his career at Chelsea, Chalobah was loaned out to Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli before a permanent move to Watford in 2017.

He has played 28 times for Fulham since moving on from Watford in 2021 - but he has featured for only four minutes this season since being .

The Baggies have also released former Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season.

Zohore was then Baggies boss Slaven Bilic's first signing when he for a total £8m package in July 2019.

But he made just 23 appearances, scoring five times, in his first season with Albion - the Covid-interrupted 2019-20 campaign.

He then went out on loan to Millwall, scoring three goals in 19 games - all of which Gary Rowett's side won.

But he made just three more Albion appearances under Valerian Ismael on his return last season.

He has not figured at all under Steve Bruce or Corberan - and it is now almost three years since his final goal for Albion.