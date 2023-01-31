Close menu

Natasha Dowie: Liverpool agree loan deal with Reading for striker

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natasha Dowie in action
Natasha Dowie put Reading ahead against Liverpool in a 3-3 WSL draw in November

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Reading to re-sign striker Natasha Dowie on loan for the rest of the season - 11 years after she began her first spell.

During three years at Liverpool, Dowie was top scorer in the 2013 Women's Super League and named FA players' player of the year.

The former England international, now 34, scored seven goals in 27 games for Reading.

Only bottom side Leicester City have fewer goals than Liverpool's 11 in the Women's Super League this season.

Katie Stengel, with seven goals, is the only player to have scored more than twice for Liverpool.

Dowie won the FA Cup and League Cup during five years with Everton before beginning a three-year spell with Liverpool in 2012.

She has also played in the United States, Australia, Sweden and Norway, and scored five goals for England in 2013 and 2014.

