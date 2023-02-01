Close menu

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Southampton pay club-record £22m for Rennes winger

Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Kamaldeen Sulemana was the fastest player at the World Cup, according to statistics

Southampton have signed Rennes and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for a club-record fee of £22m.

The 20-year-old, who primarily plays on the left, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Sulemana joined Rennes from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2021 and has played 20 times this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

Saints have also signed striker Paul Onuachu, 28, from Genk until 2026.

BBC Radio Solent reported that the deal for Sulemana, who has won 15 caps for Ghana, could rise to £24.6m.

It exceeds the £20m Saints paid to sign Danny Ings from Liverpool in 2019.

Sulemana made three appearances at the World Cup in Qatar and was recorded running at 35.7kph (22.2mph) during the tournament, the quickest speed of any player.

"This is another really positive addition for us this month. We have been keen to add a little more potency to the side and Kamaldeen does that for us," manager Nathan Jones said.

Onuachu is the leading scorer in the Belgian top-flight, having scored 17 goals in 22 appearances.

He has made 16 appearances for Nigeria, scoring three times.

  • Comment posted by Ian, at 17:25 31 Jan

    Your coverage of Southampton on the transfer page is abysmal. Much to busy concentrating on MU, Newcastle, Londonclubs to give fair coverage to us. Sort it out please.

    • Reply posted by Darren, at 18:38 31 Jan

      Darren replied:
      It’s just the same on the radio, it’s all about the London clubs and the Northerners.

  • Comment posted by tohrasup, at 19:36 31 Jan

    When he sees the Northam estate, he will run much faster than 35 mph

    • Reply posted by ordinary footie fan, at 11:17 1 Feb

      ordinary footie fan replied:
      When do you suppose any highly paid Saints player would venture out of their luxury apartments or houses?

  • Comment posted by voiceofreason, at 18:10 31 Jan

    Proper club Saints. Meanwhile Chelski spend over 600m in less than a year. FFP?? You’re having a Giraffe. Let clubs like Saints compete. 100m a year limit would be a start

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, at 19:24 31 Jan

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      And for the love of football please cap the amount given to agents and make it come out of the players end. Bunch of vultures

  • Comment posted by lfzshact, at 17:40 31 Jan

    We already have several young, fast wingers - Edozie, Mara, Tella (if he returns) but they haven’t got the experience to get the ball in the net regularly, which is what we desperately need. How is Sulemana any different?

    • Reply posted by Just get even, at 17:49 31 Jan

      Just get even replied:
      My sentiments entirely. Just get a striker! Any striker!

  • Comment posted by Watto, at 17:33 31 Jan

    WE. NEEDED. A. STRIKER.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, at 17:40 31 Jan

    Isn’t the Croatian lad also a left winger? Wouldn’t it have been wiser to pick up a striker or cm to complement Ward Prowse and address those deficiencies rather than just buying for solely one position?

  • Comment posted by Saints70, at 08:55 1 Feb

    We have signed striker Paul Onuachu, The 28-year-old Nigeria international has scored 17 times in 22 appearances this season and at 6ft 7in will be a major presence up front for Southampton. In total, he scored 85 goals in 134 games for Genk after hitting 71 in 181 for Danish side FC Midtjylland.

    • Reply posted by know your rights, at 18:41 1 Feb

      know your rights replied:
      Are you actual factual?

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, at 17:16 31 Jan

    Love it

  • Comment posted by lowercase, at 05:56 1 Feb

    Speaking as a long-time Saints fan, I hope these two new forwards turn out to be effective signings. They won't have much time to settle in. We need consistent goalscorers if we're going to avoid relegation. Che Adams has been erratic (136 appearances, 30 goals) and Adam Armstrong has an abysmal record (55 appearances, 4 goals).

    • Reply posted by bettwsressy, at 06:54 1 Feb

      bettwsressy replied:
      These are direct replacements for both those positions. Looks like Mara is still a work in progress. There appears to have been some thought here. Cost, uggg, but thought, yes

  • Comment posted by hammertime, at 18:37 31 Jan

    It's a CF you need as I'm sure you know. Che Adams was born offside. Doesn't matter how many chances he's presented with he's not the answer

  • Comment posted by Thomas, at 08:30 1 Feb

    Paul Onuachu is big yet very fast, strong in the head, and has the goal instinct. He is a team player, not selfish. A marvel. In Belgium he has been the top scorer for several years. Genk, which is in the lead in the jupiler league, will miss him badly, even though they have probably brought in a good replacement with Onuachu's compatriot Anokodare.

  • Comment posted by Paul, at 18:45 31 Jan

    Can't be as bad as Ali Dia.

    • Reply posted by ultra_phase, at 21:03 31 Jan

      ultra_phase replied:
      It’s dele alli, come on 🙄

  • Comment posted by Mickey , at 08:59 1 Feb

    Doesn’t really matter who’s up front if he keeps sticking to his terrible five a the back chopping and changing all the time

  • Comment posted by fallbxck, at 18:50 31 Jan

    southampton are about to sign Onuachu so there is a striker

  • Comment posted by Simon, at 09:17 1 Feb

    This article has been updated since the signing of Onuachu.
    Many of the earlier comments reflected the fact that we desperately needed a striker, hopefully Onuachu can adapt quickly & answer our prayers.

  • Comment posted by Ralph, at 18:54 31 Jan

    To the people saying we need a striker or two, we do 100%. Apparently we about to sign Genk striker Paul Onuachu

  • Comment posted by sam, at 18:35 31 Jan

    Did they sign him just so Everton can't?

    • Reply posted by Davie, at 20:15 31 Jan

      Davie replied:
      No it's so Chelsea can't.
      They still feel that they need more cover out wide.

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, at 05:53 1 Feb

    Every team in the Premier league seem to be making desperate and hopeful purchases .... Hopefully for the Saints they can shape a decent team from squad they now have ....

    • Reply posted by know your rights, at 18:37 1 Feb

      know your rights replied:
      * Not Everton

  • Comment posted by Dad, at 18:27 31 Jan

    A record purchase for Southampton....so finally beating that £49.99 they gave to celtic for vvd...

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, at 17:11 1 Feb

    will be a great player for Saints - lightning fast and direct.
    Should provide the ammunition for Che Adams to be a 20-goals a year striker.
    To keep him company, you could sign fellow-Ghanian international Daniel Armarty from Leicester City. You owe us that after the 25 million robbery for Vestergard and Ryan Bertrand

    • Reply posted by AstroMan, at 18:26 1 Feb

      AstroMan replied:
      Pretty sure Bertrand was free, and Brenda deserves it after his previous with saints.

