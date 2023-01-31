Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jay Gorter (right) played against Rangers in the Champions League in November

Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter has joined Aberdeen on loan until the summer.

The Scottish Premiership club were looking for competition with fellow Dutchman Kelle Roos injured and Joe Lewis back as number one.

Aberdeen had already recalled 19-year-old Tom Ritchie from his loan with League 1 strugglers Peterhead.

The 22-year-old Gorter has played just three times for his parent club but made 42 appearances for Eradivisie rivals Go Ahead Eagles on loan.

His move to Scotland comes as he agreed a one-year contract extension with Ajax, with the new deal ending in June 2026.

Aberdeen host St Mirren on Wednesday and the club say his availability depends on his successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Gorter becomes the Dons' second signing since Jim Goodwin departed as manager and Barry Robson was appointed caretaker.

Defender Mattie Pollock has also arrived on loan from Watford.