Leicester City striker Natasha Flint has joined Celtic on loan.

The 26-year-old, who signed from Blackburn Rovers, was top scorer in the 2020-21 season as Leicester won promotion to the Women's Super League.

Having scored 25 goals in 63 appearances, she will now aid second-top Celtic's bid to win the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Celtic head coach Fran Alonso knows Flint from his time in English football.

"I suffered a few times when she scored against my previous team," he told Celtic's website.

"Tash is a gifted player with fantastic finishing ability, has great one-v-one skills and very good long-range shooting, so in terms of weapons, Tash brings a lot to the team. On top of that, Tash brings lots of experience at the highest level."

She moves from a Leicester side currently propping up the Super League and in danger of relegation to a Celtic side sitting three points behind SWPL1 leaders Glasgow City.