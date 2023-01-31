Close menu

Arsenal: Have Mikel Arteta's Gunners done enough in January transfer window to win Premier League?

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments479

Mikel Arteta talks to his Arsenal squad
Arsenal have dropped just seven points from a possible 57 in the Premier League this season

Five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand to boot, and a young, exciting squad headed by an increasingly impressive manager. All has to be rosy at Arsenal, right?

It's fair to say, however, that the January window hasn't quite gone as ideally as the league leaders, bidding to win a first domestic title since 2004, would have liked.

Of their top two transfer targets, Mykhailo Mudryk chose Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea over the Gunners, while bids for Brighton's Moises Caicedo have been repeatedly rebuffed.

That has led to the arrivals of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho appearing to be second-choice signings to some, but should that necessarily be the case for two experienced top-flight operators?

Since the Premier League began in 1992, Arsenal are the ninth team to hold a lead of between five to eight points - to factor in their game in hand - after 19 games, the mid-point, of the season.

Of the previous eight, only two - Norwich, in the very first Premier League campaign in 1992-93, and Liverpool, in 2018-19 - have not gone on to win the title.

The Reds' failed bid four years ago will be of most pertinence to the Gunners, given it was Manchester City, Arsenal's closest title rivals, who overhauled them.

So has January been a missed opportunity - or did Arsenal already have enough in their ranks to ensure they will get over the line despite their minimal winter business?

'Clever signing Jorginho has winner's mentality'

In some circles, the capture of Jorginho from Chelsea has been regarded as an underwhelming one - a Plan B, at best, after the failed bid for Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo.

The signing of a 31-year-old on a relatively short-term deal also does not really fit with the Gunners' recruitment policy under Arteta, where the ethos has been to bring in players in their early to mid-20s such as Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard.

But, pushing that to one side for one moment, Jorginho's arrival strengthens Arsenal in one key area, an almost intangible area - the art of winning.

Jorginho was named the Uefa men's player of the year in 2021 after winning three major trophies with club and country
Jorginho was named the Uefa men's player of the year in 2021 after winning three major trophies with club and country

"I think Jorginho is a clever signing," said former Tottenham and England striker Darren Bent on Twitter.external-link "Premier League experience, has a winner's mentality.

"My only concern maybe is out of possession, mobility wise. But a good bit of business."

The Times chief football writer Henry Winter agreed, writingexternal-link: "Don't understand some Arsenal fans' antipathy towards Jorginho. Experienced, a winner, breaks up play, rarely wastes possession (although unimaginative). Bit slow but good cover for Arsenal."

The aforementioned duo of Jesus and Zinchenko won virtually everything there is to win while at Manchester City but the Brazilian is out until at least March and the Ukraine defender has missed large chunks of the season with injury too.

Even the influential Odegaard only has one Copa del Rey to his name, while Arsenal's solitary trophy under Arteta was the 2020 FA Cup - of the current squad only Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah played in that final.

By contrast Jorginho, in 2021, became the first ever player to win the European Championship, the Champions League and Super Cup in the same year, playing in all three finals.

Former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown believes the move could be "an unbelievable signing" for Arsenal.

"He'll fit in perfectly with Arsenal's philosophy," Brown told BBC Sport. "He is so cool and he comes having won the Champions League and the Euros, carrying all that success."

Trossard not far off Mudryk's numbers

While the failure to bring in Mudryk was a blow to Arsenal - who also signed young Polish defender Jakub Kiwior during January - the numbers suggest Trossard is a more than an adequate alternative.

The Belgium forward has scored as many goals this season - seven - as Mudryk has managed in the Ukrainian top flight, where, it is fair to say, the quality is lower.

Mudryk has provided five more assists - seven to two - but in a side that has notched 45 goals in 19 games, a tally bettered only by City's 53 in 20 matches, Arsenal are hardly short on creativity.

The Ukrainian is averaging a goal or assist every 65 minutes, compared to Trossard's one every 147, but it remains to be seen whether he can reproduce those numbers in a more competitive league, while the former Brighton man is a proven Premier League commodity.

The comparisons between Jorginho and Caicedo are even more interesting.

The Italian has garnered perhaps an unfair reputation as a "sideways" footballer yet, over the past season and a half, has averaged more passes in the final third per game (20.4) than Caicedo (14.7) and more forward passes too (20 to 14.5).

Jorginho has also carried the ball more successfully (109m per game to Caicedo's 97) and wins possession more often (8.3 times per game to 6.7).

The 31-year-old is leading Chelsea in terms of ball recoveries per game, interceptions and tackles this season - oh, and he's pretty reliable from the penalty spot too.

There's no doubt that Mudryk and Caicedo, at 22 and 21 respectively, would offer more long-term upside than the older pair of Trossard and Jorginho - but Arsenal are not short on youth and potential.

Indeed, it could be argued that nous and experience is exactly what's needed for the nerve-shredding run-in - rather than big-name or big-money additions that could upset a happy, settled squad.

'Proven winner', 'Big influence' or 'Underwhelming'? Your views

Ashley: "Jorginho is not an exciting signing but I can live with an 18-month deal. Ultimately we just need him to start our Europa League games and cover for Partey and Xhaka in the league in emergencies. We have shown that we have big money to spend on at least one if not two exciting midfield signings in the summer so I can live with that for now."

Miles: "Don't understand my fellow Arsenal fans' feeling towards Jorginho signing. Proven winner, cheap in today's market and is a squad player. Shrewd business if you ask me."

Bobo: "A lot of disgruntled Arsenal fans missing the point on Jorginho - you need a technical player who can fit Mikel Arteta's tactical system. Your whole success is built on players buying into that very system!"

John: "Jorginho to Arsenal is the most underwhelming news of the transfer window. Old, slow, sideways passing will ruin the flow of the team Mikel Arteta has built."

Simon: "A couple of years ago Jorginho was among the best in the world, has winning experience and adds depth to Arsenal's midfield where behind Xhaka and Partey they don't have much. He could have a big influence on the run-in."

Dave: "I'd rather have Jorginho for £12m than Caicedo for £80m+, I think. Good squad player with plenty of experience. Save the money and go for Declan Rice in the summer."

  • Comment posted by lion , at 00:34 1 Feb

    Chelsea tried to Hijack Jorginho to Arsenal deal until they remembered that Jorginho is their player 🤣

    • Reply posted by Phumezo, at 00:38 1 Feb

      Phumezo replied:
      Yes your league position is quite massive. Mind the gap...

  • Comment posted by ProperFootballTeam, at 01:26 1 Feb

    Maintaining momentum for title charge is Arsenal’s priority in this window.

    1) Jorginho, a proven winner, is a more than capable CDM upgrade from Elneny (injured until April) and Lokonga (off loan);

    2) Kiwior, an international who plays regularly in Serie A, as LCB backup of Gabriel;

    3) Trossard, proven PL attacker to cover front-3

    Perfect depth in 3 lines done with just £50.6m.

    Enough said!?

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , at 02:26 1 Feb

      still_laughing replied:
      The idiots just don’t get it.

  • Comment posted by ChrisDotNisbet, at 00:20 1 Feb

    The spent less on three players, than they were prepared to spend on Mudryk.

    Three areas have been covered.

    Very good business

    • Reply posted by Stu Gotz, at 04:18 1 Feb

      Stu Gotz replied:
      Great second choice signings, let's hope jorginho isn't relied upon to take any crucial penalties
      The man who missed 2 against Switzerland costing Italy a place in the world cup. Solid midfielder, bit crab like, likes to pass sideways

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, at 00:17 1 Feb

    January is a notoriously difficult market, to add two players with tons of premier league experience and a highly rated young left footed centre half is excellent business. It may not be enough given we have to play City twice and recognise the talent at their disposal but I think Edu and Arteta did everything they could this window to give us a shot. That’s all we can ask for as fans.

    • Reply posted by Reyes_9, at 03:05 1 Feb

      Reyes_9 replied:
      City have to play us twice, we’re top dog currently. It’s them that should be worried.

  • Comment posted by Phumezo, at 00:17 1 Feb

    January signings are for addressing issues to finish the season off successfully. Long term planning is for the summer. Arsenal made these signings to win the league this season and are now better equipped to do so. This is not fantasy football and you can only sign who is available.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 07:19 1 Feb

      Turtle replied:
      I think it's safe to say that Arsenal are the best soccer team in the country right now.

  • Comment posted by Marxi, at 00:14 1 Feb

    This is a team sport contest, not a shopping competition.

    • Reply posted by Laughing all the way, at 06:54 1 Feb

      Laughing all the way replied:
      Love that Marxi! What’s it come to when everyone is waving their Willy around boasting about the money.

  • Comment posted by Goats-R-Us, at 00:15 1 Feb

    Fernandez and Mudryk... Chelsea spending big on over-hyped players but letting their proven players go for cheap. This is not going to end well. Potter will be first to go.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, at 00:19 1 Feb

      Leanne replied:
      Wrong HYS

      #93:20 #MCFC

  • Comment posted by karl, at 00:03 1 Feb

    It has been very solid. 7 out of 10. Sure Mudryk and Caicedo would have been exciting but our first 11 are as good as anyone else in the league (which is why we are top). It was alway our depth that worried most Arsenal fans, and the signings we have made cover almost every position we were light in. So job well done!

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, at 23:58 31 Jan

    Arsenal are still vulnerable if key players get injured. But that is the nature of the game - for teams that can't just throw crazy money to solve problems that is. I think all 3 signings are sensible and sensible fees. Yes Arsenal can go on & win it now.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, at 00:22 1 Feb

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      arsenal buying our leftovers will get them nowhere

  • Comment posted by Sheikh Zab-Al-Eta, at 00:14 1 Feb

    Would you buy an experienced premiership, champions league, Euros winner etc or pay 70m for a player who's only played 6 months of good football? Or 105m in Chelsea's case.

    • Reply posted by Gill1e, at 08:20 1 Feb

      Gill1e replied:
      The boy has a world cup medal and won the best young player at the world cup award. Jorghino is done just like Willian and luiz that Chelsea palmed off to arsenal before.

  • Comment posted by Oaf, at 00:06 1 Feb

    Waiting for the right player is always the better option. VVD and Liverpool is the example I always go back to, you can spend £10-£20m a few times, £60-£80m only once. Happy with this window, if summer goes to plan, with not too many outgoings, next season looks very promising. Not like this season is going badly either. Exciting times, feels like the late 90s again.

    • Reply posted by BagelsRG8, at 12:09 1 Feb

      BagelsRG8 replied:
      Man Utd had more depth and an experienced manager in Ferguson in 1997-98 but Arsenal went on to win the premier league. Although that team had more than older players like famous back 5, Wright and Platt

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, at 00:39 1 Feb

    Well they certainly haven't done worse than Chelsea. If Jorginho flops, which is highly unlikely given he's proven in the league, then he's gone after 18 months.

    If Mudryk and Enzo get injured and aren't the same, they get £150k a week for 8 years. 🤣

    • Reply posted by Alan, at 00:41 1 Feb

      Alan replied:
      Willian was proven in the league, he did well at Arsenal didn't he?

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, at 00:20 1 Feb

    bid up players, buy at a discount and keep funds to chase rice. nice window for the gunners.

  • Comment posted by Jk, at 01:12 1 Feb

    Re all the disgruntled Arsenal fans commenting in Jorginho signing as ‘underwhelming’, probably worth checking his stats and remembering that Mikel knows better that all of us combined what he is building and precisely what the team lacks/needs.

    • Reply posted by Jk, at 01:16 1 Feb

      Jk replied:
      Commenting on*

  • Comment posted by Macca, at 00:36 1 Feb

    I would rather we came up short than bankrupt the club or have to pay £500 to bring my kids to a game.

    • Reply posted by Alan, at 00:39 1 Feb

      Alan replied:
      Arsenal already have the most expensive ticket prices in the country so no idea what you're on about there.

  • Comment posted by desert penguin, at 23:53 31 Jan

    Let’s wait and see, we don’t splash the cash because we can’t afford to but we do things the right way and we have built a solid team from the ground up. Let’s see how far Chelsea’s spray and pray approach will get them. In Mikel we trust. COYG

    • Reply posted by Mate, at 00:12 1 Feb

      Mate replied:
      Chelsea wont even make europa

  • Comment posted by Ooo2BAGooner, at 07:25 1 Feb

    Keep saying mudryk "chose" Chelsea.
    Chelsea bid more for the player and arsenal weren't getting into it. That's it.
    Happy with Trossard who's proven and can hit the ground running.
    Jorghino is an experienced player, he's been a bit pedestrian in the past but if Arteta can get him playing a bit quicker his range of passing will be an asset. Good business!

    • Reply posted by BHAFC, at 19:15 1 Feb

      BHAFC replied:
      If Brighton fans weren't happy with Trossard you are gonna be disappointed. Good luck with that one

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, at 00:06 1 Feb

    Arsenal are a smaller squad but playing together regularly and very well. And it's obviously working.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, at 00:43 1 Feb

    They've done a lot better than Chelsea, that's for sure.

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, at 01:25 1 Feb

      Grumpygit replied:
      Got a Chelsea cast off, your welcome to

  • Comment posted by the original wally walnut, at 00:41 1 Feb

    J5 was vastly underrated by our fans and he is is not just a great player as with many many top pundits and coach’s but he has fantastic atmosphere in the changing room. His humour and experience will make a huge help coming into the second part of the season.

