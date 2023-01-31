Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jordan Stewart has scored 44 goals for Linfield since joining the Blues in 2017

Linfield winger Jordan Stewart has joined Glenavon on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has completed the deadline day switch to the Lurgan Blues after injury issues saw his game time limited at Windsor Park this term.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton said he is delighted to sign "one of the league's top players".

Speaking to the club's website, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton expressed his delight with the capture of the former Swindon and Glentoran man.

"Jordan has been out for a few months through injury so he's looking to get some game time under his belt," said Hamilton.

"With Linfield flying at the minute it's proving difficult for him to get that with them. Coming on loan with us is something that will hopefully work out well for everyone because he will add real quality to our squad.

"We actually came very close to signing him a few years ago but unfortunately it didn't work out for us.

"He has been one of the league's top players for number of seasons now, so I think it's a great signing for us."