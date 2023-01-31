Mohamed Elneny: Arsenal midfielder out for 'extended period' after knee surgery
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be out for an "extended period" after surgery on a "significant" knee injury.
The Egypt international, 30, sustained the injury in training this month.
Arsenal said they hope to have a "more detailed timescale" on Elneny's return once he begins his rehabilitation.
The Gunners agreed a £12m deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on Tuesday.
They have had two bids rejected for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Elneny last played in Arsenal's 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over Oxford on 9 January, when he scored the opening goal.
He has made only eight appearances in all competitions this season, having also been sidelined by a thigh injury.
An Arsenal statement read: "Everyone at the club will offer Mo all the support he needs and work hard with him to return to action as soon as possible."
- Go here to follow all of the developments on transfer deadline day
- Head to our transfers page for all the latest done deals
- Our coverage of the Gunners is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content