Elneny has started only one Premier League match this season

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be out for an "extended period" after surgery on a "significant" knee injury.

The Egypt international, 30, sustained the injury in training this month.

Arsenal said they hope to have a "more detailed timescale" on Elneny's return once he begins his rehabilitation.

The Gunners agreed a £12m deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on Tuesday.

They have had two bids rejected for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Elneny last played in Arsenal's 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over Oxford on 9 January, when he scored the opening goal.

He has made only eight appearances in all competitions this season, having also been sidelined by a thigh injury.

An Arsenal statement read: "Everyone at the club will offer Mo all the support he needs and work hard with him to return to action as soon as possible."