Alistair Johnston is one of four arrivals at Celtic in the January transfer window

Ange Postecoglou says there will be no "surprise incomings" to Celtic on deadline day but Giorgos Giakoumakis could be one of the players to leave.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston have arrived in January, while Josip Juranovic and Moritz Jenz have left.

Talks are continuing over an exit for Giakoumakis, with Oh his replacement.

"In terms of outgoings there are things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet," said the Celtic boss.

Giakoumakis was last season's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership but has featured less frequently this campaign, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda appearing to be Postecoglou's preferred central forwards.

The Greece striker has been prolific when he has had opportunities - scoring six Premiership goals and getting the second in the League Cup semi-final win against Kilmarnock - but is thought to be closing on a move to Atlanta in the MLS.

"Nothing concluded yet, just ongoing discussions," said Postecoglou about the prospect of Giakoumakis leaving. "We are getting to the tail end of it one way or another and we will get a conclusion in the next few hours."

Yosuke Ideguchi and Oliver Abildgaard are among the fringe players who may be allowed to leave, with the four January signings giving Postecoglou significant depth in his squad.

"We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football find other opportunities," the Australian said.

"It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.

"Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won't be leaving in this window.

"Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven't had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, but I am not going to talk about individuals."

Postecoglou says he is content with his winter-window dealings, with Johnston replacing Juranovic and Oh in place to fill the possible gap left by Giakoumakis.

"From my perspective, everything we wanted to get done, we got there - without scrambling around at the last minute," he said.