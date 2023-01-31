Close menu

St Johnstone transfers: Zak Rudden signs from Dundee

St Johnstone

Zak Rudden of Dundee
Rudden has scored five goals for Dundee in the Championship this season

St Johnstone have signed striker Zak Rudden on a six-month loan deal from Dundee.

The 22-year-old will add to Callum Davidson's attacking options for the remainder of the season.

He is available to face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership game at Fir Park on Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to be here and get the deal over the line. I'm jumping at the chance to play at the top level," he told SaintsTV.

"I got a glimpse of playing top-flight football last season and I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing at the highest level again."

St Johnstone

