Kyle Lafferty recently returned to action after a 10-game imposed for a sectarian comment made while he was on Northern Ireland duty

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has left Kilmarnock by mutual consent.

Lafferty recently returned to action following a 10-game ban because of a sectarian comment he made while on international duty.

The much-travelled 35-year-old - who returned to Rugby Park for a second spell a year ago - scored three goals in 17 games this season.

"It's with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock have parted company by mutual consent," said the club.

"We thank Kyle for his service to the club."

After his 10-game ban, Lafferty, who helped Kilmarnock earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership last season, returned for the League Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic but he did not start the club's last two league games.

Following his ban, Lafferty committed to working with an anti-sectarian charity.

Prior to Lafferty's departure on Tuesday's transfer deadline day, Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes had bolstered the club's forward options by signing Kyle Vassell.

Kilmarnock are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership although they are level on points with Motherwell, Dundee United and Ross County who occupy ninth to 11th spots in the 12-team table.