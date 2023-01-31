Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021

Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is at Manchester United's Carrington training ground to complete a loan move from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old is available during the current transfer window, and following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay, United explored the prospect of a loan move.

At Tuesday's media conference United manager Erik ten Hag said it was "difficult" to complete any deals on deadline day.

However, Ten Hag is well known at Bayern Munich because of his spell as second-team coach there, and that relationship could help speed up the process.

Without Eriksen, who has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury, and McTominay, Ten Hag has only two fit central midfielders for the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace over the next week.

Seventeen-year-old Kobbie Mainoo is highly thought of at United, but it is unlikely he would be risked at first-team level on a regular basis. Zidane Iqbal, 19, also plays in midfield but the Iraq international is yet to make a senior appearance this season.

Under the circumstances, a move for Sabitzer makes complete sense for United, who remain in all four competitions and hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg heading into the deciding game of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Sabitzer spent six seasons at RB Leipzig, captaining the side in 2020-21, before joining Bayern on a four-year deal in August 2021.

He has also scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Austria.

Analysis - Ten Hag not prepared to let injuries jeopardise progress

Eriksen's quality difficult to replace - Ten Hag

Ten Hag's problem is clear.

Eriksen's absence until the end of April is a severe blow. McTominay's compounds the issue, even though the Scotland midfielder might only be out for a couple of games.

It leaves United with just two central midfielders - Casemiro and Fred - and four competitions to play in, potentially 33 games.

United will definitely be playing twice a week into March, and it could go beyond that if they do not get knocked out of the Europa League.

Ten Hag is not prepared to risk the progress made at United this season through a lack of bodies.

So, the Dutchman has gone back to his old club to try to sign an experienced international, who seems to be capable of doing a job for United like Wout Weghorst has.

No-one can claim Sabitzer is on a list of long-term targets. However, if United can sign the 28-year-old, at least Ten Hag can feel confident in having enough players to guide him through the crucial part of the campaign without having to rely on teenagers Mainoo and Iqbal.