Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer at training ground to complete loan from Bayern Munich

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in Bundesliga match v Eintracht Frankfurt
Marcel Sabitzer joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021

Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is at Manchester United's Carrington training ground to complete a loan move from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old is available during the current transfer window, and following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay, United explored the prospect of a loan move.

At Tuesday's media conference United manager Erik ten Hag said it was "difficult" to complete any deals on deadline day.

However, Ten Hag is well known at Bayern Munich because of his spell as second-team coach there, and that relationship could help speed up the process.

Without Eriksen, who has been ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury, and McTominay, Ten Hag has only two fit central midfielders for the upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace over the next week.

Seventeen-year-old Kobbie Mainoo is highly thought of at United, but it is unlikely he would be risked at first-team level on a regular basis. Zidane Iqbal, 19, also plays in midfield but the Iraq international is yet to make a senior appearance this season.

Under the circumstances, a move for Sabitzer makes complete sense for United, who remain in all four competitions and hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg heading into the deciding game of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Sabitzer spent six seasons at RB Leipzig, captaining the side in 2020-21, before joining Bayern on a four-year deal in August 2021.

He has also scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Austria.

Analysis - Ten Hag not prepared to let injuries jeopardise progress

Eriksen's quality difficult to replace - Ten Hag

Ten Hag's problem is clear.

Eriksen's absence until the end of April is a severe blow. McTominay's compounds the issue, even though the Scotland midfielder might only be out for a couple of games.

It leaves United with just two central midfielders - Casemiro and Fred - and four competitions to play in, potentially 33 games.

United will definitely be playing twice a week into March, and it could go beyond that if they do not get knocked out of the Europa League.

Ten Hag is not prepared to risk the progress made at United this season through a lack of bodies.

So, the Dutchman has gone back to his old club to try to sign an experienced international, who seems to be capable of doing a job for United like Wout Weghorst has.

No-one can claim Sabitzer is on a list of long-term targets. However, if United can sign the 28-year-old, at least Ten Hag can feel confident in having enough players to guide him through the crucial part of the campaign without having to rely on teenagers Mainoo and Iqbal.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

908 comments

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, at 18:00 31 Jan

    The ref should be drooped from action for a minimum of 3 games. He had a clear view of this disgraceful challenge, Eriksen was lucky it was just his ankle, it could have easily have been a cruciate knee ligament layoff. In my opinion he deliberately set out to hurt the player.

    • Reply posted by Scorpio, at 18:26 31 Jan

      Scorpio replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by Woo87, at 17:46 31 Jan

    Paul Merson and Sky Sports screeching that we're making a "panic buy" because he's not first choice for Bayern even though it's a loan for an injurred player.... Jorginho though they are saying is a great signing for Arsenal, not a panic buy despite the fact he can't get in the Chelsea team and they failed land their number1 target. No bias though LOL

    • Reply posted by The Red Knight, at 17:52 31 Jan

      The Red Knight replied:
      Merson probably the worst football pundit in the world ........
      no probability about it.

  • Comment posted by L26, at 17:20 31 Jan

    On a serious note, I hope we see Eriksen up and playing again soon as he’s had a fantastic season so far and has been a great signing for United

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 18:49 31 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Eriksen was having a superb season. A big loss for both Man Utd and Eriksen. The other Man Utd midfielders plus their new loan signing will now have to step up and pick up the slack.

  • Comment posted by tom, at 16:27 31 Jan

    Swift replacement for the unfortunate Erikson. Gotta keep the momentum up

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, at 16:33 31 Jan

      Grumpygit replied:
      He's not that quick, I'd say more pedestrian

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, at 17:02 31 Jan

    Decent cover now Eriksen is out for a while..
    Need it being involved in 4 competitions unlike Liverpool..🙈😃

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 17:21 31 Jan

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Let's see if you have the ability to write a post, without bringing Liverpool into it. Go on, try it it is not as difficult as you think.

      Neutral fan, my foot!

  • Comment posted by Ben, at 16:27 31 Jan

    I thought he was superb when Red Bull beat us in the Champions League, great range of passing. He's not as good in the final third as Eriksen though.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 17:00 31 Jan

      Turtle replied:
      Us? Playing were you?

  • Comment posted by Holster, at 16:46 31 Jan

    Utd were linked to him before his move to Bayern. Clearly a decent midfielder who can do a job when given playing time. A good deal if they can get it done in time

    • Reply posted by davec , at 17:27 31 Jan

      davec replied:
      Even I was linked with United last summer 🤣🤣.
      Serious now....I think he's a good player. Not world class, but unless you're paying £100m you're not going to get it in Jan. He will boost the squad, and team with Erikson out

  • Comment posted by nojcarter, at 16:36 31 Jan

    Nice to see some quick decisive action being taken with Eriksen injured and McTominay also injured.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 17:19 31 Jan

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Andy Nunez has been busy

  • Comment posted by Stouthart, at 18:45 31 Jan

    Full mark to ETH for moving so quickly to fill the gap. Man U has a proper manager at last

    • Reply posted by Pottymowf, at 19:02 31 Jan

      Pottymowf replied:
      Putting water into the fuel tank.

      The guy is third rate garbage, again on the cheap. Pellistri mark 2.

  • Comment posted by Call me Al, at 19:09 31 Jan

    Paul Merson says “He can’t get in the Bayern team”.
    What’s he talking about?
    Sabitzer has been at Bayern only 17 months and yet he’s played 54 times. By my reckoning that makes him a regular.

    • Reply posted by peopleshernandez, at 19:13 31 Jan

      peopleshernandez replied:
      He needs to be more focused on his gambling addiction.

  • Comment posted by Gay, at 19:36 31 Jan

    It started with Eriksen, then this window utd signed Butland, Weghorst and Sabitser.

    None for massive fees and Instagram numbers, all square pegs for square holes, all sensible signings.

    Very unlike Utd under the Glazers.

    • Reply posted by The Eric Gates Movement, at 19:41 31 Jan

      The Eric Gates Movement replied:
      all donkeys that will win nothing apart from soggy tissues from stone & the bbc

      very much man utd.

  • Comment posted by Someone Else, at 16:40 31 Jan

    Very necessary in view of the Eriksen situation

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 18:55 31 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So you are admitting that Man Utd currently have no midfielders available who can step up and take Eriksen's place?

  • Comment posted by Mac Rey, at 16:29 31 Jan

    This guy at Leipzig was on another level. United need him..

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, at 16:32 31 Jan

      neilkd21 replied:
      Yeah so was Keita, that didn't exactly work out for Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by recycled thoughts, at 16:25 31 Jan

    Better than mctominey

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 17:00 31 Jan

      Turtle replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by U20973842, at 17:54 31 Jan

    Carroll obviously learned to tackle at that great pantheon of choppers, anfield

    • Reply posted by VC, at 19:54 31 Jan

      VC replied:
      Or maybe at Newcastle - he played there for a lot longer than at Liverpool. Left Anfield 8/9 years ago

  • Comment posted by hopelad, at 18:13 31 Jan

    Temporary experienced cover for the two players out injured...make sense to me!

    • Reply posted by Pottymowf, at 18:43 31 Jan

      Pottymowf replied:
      Why not buy someone who can play then??

  • Comment posted by peopleshernandez, at 18:04 31 Jan

    Trust Erik. Trust da process 😎

    • Reply posted by kingkladze, at 18:06 31 Jan

      kingkladze replied:
      megalolz

  • Comment posted by cantona v scholes notsure, at 16:24 31 Jan

    good player tbh

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, at 17:24 31 Jan

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      And you are basing that on what? Have you watched him at Munich?

  • Comment posted by matt, at 21:14 31 Jan

    They claimed casemiro was a panic buy in the summer, look how that turnt out. I'm pretty sure ETH knows more about what he's doing, than any of the donuts on this thread

    • Reply posted by brian, at 21:17 31 Jan

      brian replied:
      Matt So much so ETH had 2 weeks to prepare Ajax to win the Dutch cup v PSV after taking a 1-0 lead they lost 2-1 PSV played 5 days before that final .He is no good be gone soon once Utd win nothing and finish out of the top 5

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Red, at 16:25 31 Jan

    Could be a goid signing as cover for Eriksen, no doubt Leatger Bottle and his mates will now tell us he is crap.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 18:50 31 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Not saying he is crap, but I would question his lack of playing time at BM and why BM are happy to let him go out on loan only 18 months after signing him.

