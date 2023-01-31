Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Tony Watt and Thierry Small have both signed until the end of the season

St Mirren have signed striker Tony Watt from Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee United and teenage Southampton left-back Thierry Small, both on loan for the rest of the season.

The one-cap Scotland forward Watt, 29, moved to United from Motherwell a year ago and has scored five goals in 40 games. However, he has found minutes hard to come by this season.

"I'm buzzing to be here," Watt said. "The manager wants me to play through the middle and score goals and that's what he believes I can do."

Small, 18, became Everton's youngest player when he made his debut at the age of 16 years and 176 days in January 2021, before joining Southampton.

He then had a short spell on loan at Port Vale in England's League One.

"Thierry is a young player with lots of pace and lots of energy," said St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. "He gives us another option on that left-hand side."

As that duo arrive, midfielder Ethan Erhahon leaves Paisley for English League 1 side Lincoln City on a permanent deal.