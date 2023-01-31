Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth have signed defender Di'Shon Bernard on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old started his career in Chelsea's academy before joining United as a teenager.

He made his only first-team appearances so far for the club in 2019 in the Europa League.

Most recently, he spent last season on loan at Championship side Hull, where he played 28 times, and has also spent time with Salford on loan.