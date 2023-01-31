Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Anis Mehmeti has scored nine goals in 27 league games for Wycombe so far this season

Bristol City have signed midfielder Anis Mehmeti from League One side Wycombe Wanderers on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old joined Wycombe in 2020 and has made 97 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals.

Mehmeti began his career in the Fulham and Tottenham academies before joining Norwich in 2017.

The Albanian has also represented his country at under-19 and under-21 level.

Mehmeti comes into Nigel Pearson's squad less than a day after midfielder Han-Noah Massengo departed on loan for the rest of the season to French Ligue One side Auxerre.

Massengo is out of contract this summer with the Robins.