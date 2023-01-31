FA Cup fourth-round replays: Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on the BBC
The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One.
Premier League Fulham avoided a shock defeat by Championship side Sunderland last weekend with Tom Cairney's goal earning them a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.
The winner will face Leeds United at home in the fifth round.
The tie takes place on 7 February at 19:45 GMT and is one of five fourth-round ties subject to a replay.
Coverage of the game at the Stadium of Light will also be available on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.