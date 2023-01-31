Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Tyler Smith celebrated his last Hull City goal during the 4-1 win at Wigan on 2 January

Oxford United have signed Hull City striker Tyler Smith on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Tigers in the Championship this season.

Smith started his career Sheffield United, playing once in the EFL Cup, and had five loan spells before moving to Hull in the summer of 2021.

"He's a good player. He works hard, he is quick and he is a good finisher," Oxford manager Karl Robinson said.

"We have spoken a lot about the need for forward players and with Tyler and Ateef Konate joining over the last 24 hours we have brought in two very exciting players who I am sure will do really well for us."