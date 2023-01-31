Amalie Thestrup scored PSV's only goal in their KNVB Women's Cup final defeat by Ajax in April 2022

West Ham United have signed forward Amalie Thestrup on loan from PSV for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

Thestrup, 27, is the Hammers' third signing this month, joining defenders Amber Tysiak and Anouk Denton.

"Amalie will bring a non-stop work ethic on and off the pitch," said West Ham head coach Paul Konchesky.

"She will make defenders know they have been in a game with her work rate and never-say-die attitude."

Konchesky added: "I'm hoping her instinct in the box will give us another edge in matches. She also can play anywhere along the frontline, which gives us a lot of options up there and is something we have been missing."

Former Liverpool forward Thestrup, who was capped four times by Denmark in 2019 and 2020, called the transfer "amazing" and described the Women's Super League as "probably the best league in the world".

Seventh-placed West Ham have found the net fewer times than any of the teams above them in the WSL and have failed to score in their past two league matches, losing 1-0 to Manchester City and 3-0 at Everton.

"I'm really excited to be here, meet the girls and the staff and get started here in London," added Thestrup, who has scored once in 20 appearances for PSV and could combine with France forward Viviane Asseyi in attack for her new club.

"It was really a no-brainer for me to make the move here. It's a great opportunity for me to play with and compete against some of the best players on the planet."