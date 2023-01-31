Kazeem Olaigbe: Harrogate Town sign Southampton forward on loan
Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town
League Two side Harrogate have signed Southampton forward Kazeem Olaigbe on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Scottish Premiership side Ross County.
The Belgium Under-19 international could make his debut for Town, who are three points above the relegation zone, against Carlisle on Saturday.
"He is an exciting winger with a burst of pace," head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry told the club website.