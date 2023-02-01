Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Angus MacDonald (left) spent two and a half years at Hull City

Angus MacDonald and Dilan Markanday have joined Aberdeen on short-term deals, with captain Anthony Stewart departing the Dons on loan.

Defender Stewart, 30, moves to MK Dons for the rest of the season, having arrived at Pittodrie in July.

Winger Markanday, 21, moves to Aberdeen on loan from Blackburn for the rest of the season.

Defender MacDonald, 30, who recovered from bowel cancer during season 2019-20, left Swindon Town this month.

The Englishman has featured for eight other clubs in his homeland, amassing 260 senior appearances.

Managerless Aberdeen also signed goalkeeper Jay Gorter joined on loan from Ajax on transfer deadline day.

Meanwhile, winger Vicente Besuijen has left for Excelsior Rotterdam, with scope for the Dutch side to make the deal permanent in the summer.

MacDonald has trained with his new team-mates and could debut against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

"Angus has played an abundance of games at a high level down south and brings with him a wealth of experience which I think will be hugely beneficial to us in the second part of the season," said interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

"He's been captain at many of his clubs and I've no doubt his leadership will be invaluable."

Gorter, 22, has played just three times for Ajax but made 42 appearances for Eredivisie rivals Go Ahead Eagles on loan.

His move to Scotland comes as he agreed a one-year contract extension with Ajax, with the new deal ending in June 2026.

The Scottish Premiership club were looking for competition with fellow Dutchman Kelle Roos injured and Joe Lewis back as number one.