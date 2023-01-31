Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Simon Murray played junior football with Downfield, Tayport and Dundee Violet in between his spells at Montrose and Arbroath

Ross County have signed the Scottish Championship's joint-top scorer Simon Murray from Queen's Park for an undisclosed fee.

The former Dundee United and Hibernian striker has scored 15 times in 22 games for the second-tier leaders.

The 30-year-old made his senior debut for Montrose in 2011-2012 and has also played for Arbroath, Dundee and South African side Bidvest Vits.

He joined Queen's Park in 2020 and agreed a one-year extension last June.

He joined Queen's Park in 2020 and agreed a one-year extension last June.

Queen's Park say Murray, whose deal was due to expire in the summer, had agreed a pre-contract with County and wanted to leave this month.

After discussions, both clubs have agreed an undisclosed fee and gave Murray permission to travel to Dingwall.

"It is fantastic to add somebody with Simon's experience," said County manager Malky Mackay.

"He has been an integral part of their success and we believe we have a player who knows not only what it takes to perform in the Premiership but to buy in to the culture of Ross County."

Meanwhile, winger Kazeem Olaigbe has returned to Southampton after spending the first half of the season in Dingwall.

He made 25 appearances, scoring twice against East Fife during the League Cup group stage.