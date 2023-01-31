Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Tete Yengi is yet to make a senior appearance for Ipswich Town, having joined the club from Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets in 2021

Northampton Town have signed Ipswich Town striker Tete Yengi on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old Australian has been loaned out to the League Two club on the same day that he signed a new 18-month deal with Ipswich.

Yengi, who had a loan spell in Finland with VPS earlier in the season, has a further 12-month option on his new contract.

He scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 27 games for VPS.