Tete Yengi: Ipswich forward signs new deal then joins Northampton on loan

Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Tete Yengi after siging for Northampton Town on loan
Tete Yengi is yet to make a senior appearance for Ipswich Town, having joined the club from Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets in 2021

Northampton Town have signed Ipswich Town striker Tete Yengi on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old Australian has been loaned out to the League Two club on the same day that he signed a new 18-month deal with Ipswich.

Yengi, who had a loan spell in Finland with VPS earlier in the season, has a further 12-month option on his new contract.

He scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 27 games for VPS.

