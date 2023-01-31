Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Aaron Ramsey is yet to play a Premier League game for Aston Villa but has featured for the first team

Aston Villa have loaned midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old already has experience of the Championship with Norwich City, where he scored three goals in 20 games earlier this season before injury.

England youth international Ramsey has made one first-team appearance for his parent club and also scored one goal in 15 matches at Cheltenham last term.

He joins Villa teammate Cameron Archer on loan at the Riverside Stadium.