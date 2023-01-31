Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Oliver Finney, Connor Jennings and Brendan Kiernan all arrive on permanent deals

Hartlepool United have signed free agents Oliver Finney, Connor Jennings and Brendan Kiernan on permanent deals, while Arsenal's Taylor Foran and MK Dons' Dan Kemp arrive on loan.

Finney, 25, came through the Crewe system to score 18 goals in 125 games.

Jennings, 31, was let go by Stockport this month, and had been on loan to National League side Altrincham.

Kiernan, 30, scored four goals in 28 games for Grimsby earlier this season before his release by the Mariners.

Foran and Kemp will remain with Pools until the end of the season.

Academy graduate Foran, 19, is a regular for the Gunners under-21 side but is yet to make his senior debut.

Kemp, 24, joined MK Dons on January deadline day 2022 and has made a total of 16 appearances for the club.

The former Chelsea and West Ham academy player also has league experience with Blackpool, Walsall and Leyton Orient.