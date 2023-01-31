Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Aaron Rowe has made one appearance for Huddersfield Town this season, coming on as a second-half substitute in their defeat by Rotherham United in October

Stockport County have signed winger Aaron Rowe from Huddersfield Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old came through Leyton Orient's academy before moving to the Terriers at the age of 17 following a successful trial with the club.

He went on to make a total of 27 first-team appearances after making his debut in 2019.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: "He'll add a different profile to the squad from what we currently have."