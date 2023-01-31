Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Jack Roles spent five months on the books at Crystal Palace before joining Woking last February

Crawley Town have signed Kellan Gordon and Jack Roles on permanent deals and brought in goalkeeper Ryan Schofield and midfielder Jack Spong on loan.

The Reds have paid undisclosed fees for Mansfield Town full-back Gordon, 25 and Woking midfielder Roles, 23, who have both agreed 18-month contracts.

Huddersfield Town's Schofield, 23, has played 35 times for the Championship outfit in all competitions.

Brighton man Spong, 20, has made two senior appearances for the Seagulls.

The pair join the League Two club until the end of the season.

Gordon featured 88 times during three and a half seasons with the Stags and Roles scored one goal in 23 National League games after joining the Cards from Crystal Palace last February.

Meanwhile, club captain George Francomb and defender Owen Gallacher have left Crawley Town club by mutual consent.

Midfielder Francomb, 31 scored eight goals in 155 appearances after joining from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2018 and was named captain before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Reds midfielder Jake Hessenthaler has also departed the Broadfield Stadium, sealing a loan switch to Woking until the end of the campaign.