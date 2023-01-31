Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Tyla Dickinson has featured four times for Wycombe in League One this season

League Two side Sutton United have signed Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Tyla Dickinson on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions for the Chairboys this season.

The former QPR trainee has previously had loan spells at Hayes & Yeading and Hungerford.

He joins the U's after keeper Lewis Ward left Gander Green Lane after his deal was terminated by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old featured 10 times in total after joining from Swindon last September.