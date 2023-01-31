Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Diego Llorente has only started seven Premier League matches for Leeds this season

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has joined Italian side Roma on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal.

Llorente, 29, made 59 appearances for Leeds after joining from Real Sociedad in September 2020, scoring four goals.

But the Spain international has only played 13 times in 2022-23 amid competition from Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and new signing Max Wober.

Jose Mourinho's Roma are sixth in Serie A, one point behind Atalanta in fourth.