Leeds United transfer news: Diego Llorente joins Roma on loan

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Diego Llorente
Diego Llorente has only started seven Premier League matches for Leeds this season

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has joined Italian side Roma on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal.

Llorente, 29, made 59 appearances for Leeds after joining from Real Sociedad in September 2020, scoring four goals.

But the Spain international has only played 13 times in 2022-23 amid competition from Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and new signing Max Wober.

Jose Mourinho's Roma are sixth in Serie A, one point behind Atalanta in fourth.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

56 comments

  • Comment posted by fletch, at 18:14 31 Jan

    It's been a good window for Leeds.

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, at 06:31 1 Feb

      Des G Runtled replied:
      remains to be seen, hope you're right

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, at 18:23 31 Jan

    Llorente started off really well with Koch but he's a victim of the high intensity styles of Bielsa & now Marsch. He's unable to handle the demands anymore, wish him the best at Roma.

  • Comment posted by philip, at 18:17 31 Jan

    Bang average player sadly. Not as good as the youngster, Cresswell who should be back at the club.

    • Reply posted by Gemma, at 18:43 31 Jan

      Gemma replied:
      Cresswell not in the Millwall side.

  • Comment posted by Leodis Yorks, at 18:27 31 Jan

    Not the best for us, but he was Leeds all the same, good luck Diego

  • Comment posted by WhiteHot, at 18:40 31 Jan

    Looked our best defender for a brief spell but has been the worst for a while now. I wish him the best of luck

  • Comment posted by ChesterfieldWhite, at 18:23 31 Jan

    Never good enough from day one. A complete liability and too easily pulled out of position. Not PL standard and neither (sadly) is Liam Cooper.

    • Reply posted by Stephen Riley, at 19:49 31 Jan

      Stephen Riley replied:
      Typical whinger

  • Comment posted by My Face , at 18:15 31 Jan

    Glad we have moved him on as he was prone to too many mistakes Wober looks far more accomplished and quicker. Hope he does well in Italy and we get a good price for him

    • Reply posted by Stephen Riley, at 19:50 31 Jan

      Stephen Riley replied:
      Anyone would think it's your money

  • Comment posted by white blob, at 21:28 31 Jan

    A lot of people bad mouthing Struijk, he is a centre back playing as left back. The style of football we play is always going to expose the full backs, I don't care who how good you are. It's the floor in the system, and ever system has a floor.

    • Reply posted by Jimleeds, at 21:58 31 Jan

      Jimleeds replied:
      Tall buildings have lots of floors

  • Comment posted by Nib, at 21:11 31 Jan

    I don't get why we are short on good defenders yet very top heavy with good strikers?! Llorente is weak and his positioning is woeful, so good luck to him at Roma. We need a decent centre back ASAP but yet again we have prioritised in the wrong area.

    • Reply posted by Stephen B, at 23:16 31 Jan

      Stephen B replied:
      Diogo Monteiro

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, at 19:33 31 Jan

    You could argue that most defenders would struggle with the tactics deployed by Leeds these past 5 years but, Wober seems to have proved that isn't so much the case right away so just shows up players like Llorente as just not good enough, still think a back 3 would be better than playing with full backs seen as they insist on playing narrow

  • Comment posted by gazza, at 18:46 31 Jan

    Never looked comfortable at defending best of luck at Roma mot

  • Comment posted by H tv, at 08:32 1 Feb

    A good move for both parties. He definitely showed class on occasions but for whatever reason his consistency became an issue. He still gave it his all when playing and good luck to him in his Roma venture. Also a dignified parting statement from him.

  • Comment posted by MX, at 09:02 1 Feb

    All the best to him.

  • Comment posted by PT, at 20:34 31 Jan

    Llorente... some good some bad, didn't seem the right fit...at times looked a bit like Bambi on ice ....wish him well

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, at 06:27 1 Feb

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Llorente started out well, team's record with him playing was decent at first but opponents sussed him out pretty quickly and he seemed to lose confidence, disintegrated under pressure

  • Comment posted by richard27, at 18:43 31 Jan

    Glad he gone been an absolute poor signing by leeds and this season he got even worse

    • Reply posted by paul n, at 19:06 31 Jan

      paul n replied:
      Hope Roma are reading comments like this so we can have him back for another 3 years

  • Comment posted by NatX, at 02:10 1 Feb

    Transfer window adequate, but Jesse needs to hire a defence coaching specialist as I don’t know if enough was done to shore up the back line.

    • Reply posted by West Stand, at 02:28 1 Feb

      West Stand replied:
      Yes, transfer window now closed, and Wober is the only reinforcement for our "defence", which still terrifies me. February will be crucial for us. Draws - especially at home - are no longer good enough. Eyes down, fingers crossed, and prayer mats out for NF on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Hampshire_John, at 21:31 31 Jan

    Rate him or not - if we get a few injuries/suspensions in defence then we are stuffed.

    • Reply posted by HandE, at 22:05 31 Jan

      HandE replied:
      With him in defence, we're stuffed anyway!

  • Comment posted by jOeY, at 15:38 1 Feb

    A world class player, a good move for Diego. This is fantastic news. I'm really pleased our players are moving out foreign.

  • Comment posted by Nib, at 21:08 31 Jan

    Good.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, at 19:26 31 Jan

    Shame as could have grown better with time sadly Leeds do not have.

