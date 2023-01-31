Leeds United transfer news: Diego Llorente joins Roma on loan
Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has joined Italian side Roma on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal.
Llorente, 29, made 59 appearances for Leeds after joining from Real Sociedad in September 2020, scoring four goals.
But the Spain international has only played 13 times in 2022-23 amid competition from Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and new signing Max Wober.
Jose Mourinho's Roma are sixth in Serie A, one point behind Atalanta in fourth.
