Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Nicolas Raskin joined Rangers on transfer deadline day

Glen Kamara and new signing Nicolas Raskin "are going to have a massive tussle to play in a similar role", says Rangers manager Michael Beale, but the pair can "for sure" play together. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers' run to last season's Europa League final was key to Raskin's decision to join the Ibrox club, says manager Michael Beale. (Sun) external-link

Beale believes Wednesday's win over Heart of Midlothian should have been broadcast live on television and says the Scottish Premiership is "in a really good place". (Record) external-link

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos says "SUCCESS DOES NOT COME BY CHANCE" on social media amid conjecture about his goal celebrations against Hearts. (Sun) external-link

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has "no gripes" with supporters booing the side in Wednesday's loss. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Shankland backs Garang Kuol after he had a difficult debut against Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Harry Souttar's £15m move to Leicester, which Dundee United will take a sell-on fee from, has set the benchmark for Hearts and how they may eventually go about selling defender Kye Rowles, believes sporting director Joe Savage. (Record) external-link

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda says Atlanta United are in no rush to complete their transfer business as Giorgos Giakoumakis nears a move from Celtic. (Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate says, "I have now faced my feelings about the World Cup in Qatar" after missing out on the Japan squad. (Sun) external-link

Left-back Greg Taylor believes Celtic's new signings will help the team find another gear. (Record) external-link

Jack Fitzwater urges Livingston to reset their push for a top-six Scottish Premiership finish following Wednesday's 3-0 defeat by Celtic. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian's head coach wants talks with the Scottish FA following Ross County's equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Ross County, with Lee Johnson joking he may need "a bouncer to protect my goalkeeper at corners". (Sun) external-link

Johnson is keen to keep Mykola Kukharevych at Hibs beyond the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Mark Bosnich backs his former Manchester United teammate Dwight Yorke for the Aberdeen manager's job and believes he could win the Europa Conference League with the Dons. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie issues a rallying call to his teammates, telling them to "stand up and fight". (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone are yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

The New Saints and Linfield are competing to sign St Johnstone forward Eetu Vertainen this summer. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Free agent Kyle Lafferty may join Linfield following his Kilmarnock exit, suggests another former Rangers player Lee Feeney. (Sun) external-link

Gwion Edwards is eager to show why Ross County made a late push to recruit him. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

New signing Jon Obika hopes to lean on his experience and help Motherwell survive in the Scottish Premiership. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath insists it is down to the players to ease fan discontent. (Courier - subscription required) external-link