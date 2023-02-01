Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Oli Shaw played a key role in Kilmarnock winning promotion to the Premiership last season with 14 goals

Barnsley have signed striker Oli Shaw from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old netted 14 goals as Killie won promotion from the Championship last season but was yet to score in the top tier this term.

Shaw, who lists Hibernian and Ross County among his former clubs, has 42 goals in 167 career appearances.

"I'm happy to be here," Shaw told the club website. external-link

"It's been a long couple of days. I've known about it for a while, but I'm finally here now."

Meanwhile, the Tykes have also signed teenage goalkeeper Adam Hayton from Tottenham Hotspur and 22-year-old midfielder Jon Russell from Huddersfield Town.

Luton-born 18-year-old Hayton has trained with the Spurs first team and only signed a new deal in July, while Russell joins for an undisclosed fee having helped the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last term.

Michael Duff's Tykes are sixth in League One, with 43 points from 25 games.