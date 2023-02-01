Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Charlie Kirk was part of Crewe's League Two promotion-winning team in 2020

Burton have signed Charlton's Charlie Kirk and Sam Lavelle, as well as Ipswich's Gassan Ahadme on loan, while striker Josh Walker has joined from Dagenham for an undisclosed fee.

Winger Kirk, 25, has featured 40 times for Charlton, while defender Lavelle, 26, has featured 41 times for the club.

Walker, 25, joins having scored 12 goals in 27 games this term.

Ahadme, 22, scored five goals in eight games for Burton earlier this season before joining Ipswich in September.

Moroccan Ahadme had joined Burton on a permanent deal from Norwich in January 2022.

Since leaving for Ipswich, he has scored just one goal in eight games.

Walker joins on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee from National League side Dagenham.

Kirk, meanwhile, has three goals in 26 games for Charlton this term, including a double in the draw at Burton in November.

The transfer deadline day arrivals of Lavelle and Kirk, who had a spell in the Championship on loan with Blackpool last season, means the Brewers have signed three players from Charlton this month, with goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray arriving on a permanent deal.