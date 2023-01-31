Wesley Hoedt: Watford sign Dutch defender from Anderlecht
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Championship side Watford have signed defender Wesley Hoedt from Belgian club Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old Netherlands international has agreed a deal until the summer of 2025 with the Hornets.
Hoedt scored four goals in 73 appearances for Anderlecht after joining from Southampton ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
The former AZ Alkmaar and Lazio centre-back featured 45 times during his four-year spell with the Saints.
His time with the Premier League club included loan spells with Celta Vigo and Royal Antwerp and a season back at Lazio.
Hoedt is available for Watford's trip to face Reading in the Championship on Saturday.