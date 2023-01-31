Last updated on .From the section Preston

Josh Onomah had made just two appearances for Fulham this season prior to his release by the club on Tuesday

Preston North End have signed midfielder Josh Onomah on a short-term deal until the end of the season after his release by Premier League side Fulham earlier on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old made 76 appearances for the Cottagers after joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Whilst with Fulham, he won promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.

"He's [Ryan Lowe] told me his philosophy and everything he does, and that's made me want to come," he said.

"I'm someone who enjoys football and I believe if a manager shares that same interest then that's something that will definitely persuade me to come."

Onomah has made just two appearances for Fulham so far this season, both of which came as a second-half substitute - against West Ham in October and Manchester United in November.