Matty Stevens won four national titles in his youth as a boxer

Walsall have signed Forest Green striker Matty Stevens on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Stevens, 24, led Forest Green's scoring with 27 goals in all competitions last season as they won League Two.

He is Walsall's sixth signing of the January transfer window and the move is subject to EFL clearance.

"If we can get him up and firing straight away then he's going to be a big signing for us," said Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

Stevens, a former amateur boxer, signed for League One Peterborough in 2016 and had loan spells at Cambridge City, Sligo Rovers and Kettering before joining Forest Green.

He has scored a total of 39 goals for the Gloucestershire club.